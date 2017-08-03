Men arrested over alleged rape at Doncaster bar are released from investigation

Two men arrested in connection with an alleged rape at a Doncaster bar have been released from the investigation without charge, police confirmed this afternoon.

The men, aged 26 and 27-years-old, were arrested over an allegation of rape made by an 18-year-old woman relating to an incident at Shooters bar in Silver Street on Sunday, June 25.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that both of the men arrested in connection with the alleged rape have been released from the investigation.

They said: "Two men, aged 26 and 27, arrested in connection with the incident have been released from the investigation, with no further action."

The Free Press understands no other arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Shooters was issued with a three month closure notice on Thursday, June 29 under a police order signed by a magistrate.

Ongoing licensing issues were also cited as a reason for the closure notice.

Last week a Doncaster Council licencing committee, chaired by Coun Ken Keegan, backed a police request to revoke the licence at Shooters Bar, on Silver Street, after a hearing at the Civic Buildings at Waterdale on July 31.

There is a 21 day period of appeal, although the bar is closed until September 29 as part of the police order.

The licencee, named as Terri Brennan, of Balby, had not been to the bar for several months at the time of the incident, the hearing was told.

Barry Outhwaite, representing the police, said: "The designated premises supervisor, Miss Brannan, was not on the premises and not involved with running the premises since February this year.

"She just left it to others to deal with it. It's no surprise in these circumstances that it has fallen into the way we have now seen with this very serious allegation of crime on the premises."