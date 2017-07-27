Men accused of murdering Sheffield man Aseel Al-Essaie brought before court

Two men accused of murdering 23-year-old Sheffield man Aseel Al-Essaie outside his home in broad daylight have been brought before the courts.

Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of St Phillip's Road, Upperthorpe were scheduled to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning charged with Mr Al Essaie's murder.

Gordon appeared at the hearing, via video link from Stoke Heath prison in Telford, Shropshire, wearing a grey t-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, before being remanded into custody.

The court was told that Cohen, who is being held at HMP Doncaster, refused to leave his cell to attend the brief hearing.

Both men are due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court tomorrow afternoon, via video link, for a bail hearing.



Mr Al-Essaie was shot at around 1.35pm on Saturday, February 18 outside of his home in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe.

Emergency services were called but Mr Al-Essaie died in hospital shortly after, as a result of the gunshot wound.

Patricia Sharpe, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool have also been charged in connection with Mr Al Essaie’s death.

Both were charged with perverting the course of justice last month, and were remanded into custody until their next court appearance.



Detective Chief Inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “I’d like to thank Aseel’s family for their patience and support while we have continued to conduct enquiries into their son’s death, and to members of the public who have come forward with information.



He added: “We’d still like to hear from anyone who has any information about Mr Al-Essaie’s death, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time.



“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 quoting incident number 571 of February 18, 2017.



“If you want to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”



