Members of public sell Big Issue in Sheffield to highlight plight of homeless people

Kind-hearted members of the public took to the streets to sell copies of the Big Issue - as part of a campaign to highlight the plight of homeless people.

Five Sheffield residents, including Sheffield Council's cabinet member for housing councillor Jayne Dunn, kick started the #VendorWeek event on Monday.

They will be selling the Big Issue on the streets for an hour a day for the rest of the week. It is part of a wider event organised by the International Network of Street Papers, during which volunteers in cities and towns all over the world will give up an hour to sell their local street paper.

The event has many high-profile backers and Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure took part last year.

He said: "It was very insightful. I got ignored a lot – being the lead singer in a band, it’s hard to be ignored, it’s a blow to your ego, so I had to get used to it. But I enjoyed the experience overall."

Councillor Dunn said: "Big Issue North does incredible work and I’m pleased to help launch their campaign to support vendors.

“The people who sell Big Issue North do a hard job standing outside in all weathers and always being polite. And it is a job, a really positive one which is helping them improve their lives.

“I know the sellers have had hard times, and many have been homeless. That’s why it’s so important to support them and the steps their making to improve their lives.”

The Big Issue is sold by homeless and long-term unemployed people who buy them for £1.25 and sell for £2.50.