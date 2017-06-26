Masked gang armed with imitation gun and machetes cause havoc on Sheffield street

A masked gang armed with an imitation firearm and machetes caused havoc on a Sheffield residential street.

Armed police were deployed to Mason Lathe Road in Shiregreen and arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

In addition, four masked men carrying machetes damaged three cars parked in the road.

Eye witnesses described hearing shouting in the street.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "All I heard was smashing noises so I looked up out of the window and a car had reversed up the drive very fast, and from what I saw a few lads jumped out of the car and began smashing things up."

Police believe the incident, which happened at about 6.40pm on Friday, June 23, was a targeted attack.

The arrested man was later released without charge.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote incident 1172 of 23 June.