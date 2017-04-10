Married Sheffield couple jailed for sex offences against young child

A married couple from Sheffield have been jailed, after admitting to sex offences carried out against a young child.

Judge Michael Slater sentenced Amanda Dixon, 33, of Hatfield House Lane, Shiregreen, to five years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday for one offence of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The offence was carried out between December 2012 and January 2014.

During the same hearing Shane Dixon, 38, of the same address, was sentenced to eight years in prison for two counts of causing or inciting a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and a further two counts of sexual activity with a child under the age of 13.

His offences were carried out between the same time period of December 2012 and January 2014.

Both Amanda Dixon and Shane Dixon admitted to the offences at an earlier hearing.

The young victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for comment.