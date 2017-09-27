Manchester bound Jet2 plane lands safely after declaring in-flight medical emergency

A packed Manchester bound plane has landed safely after earlier declaring an in flight medical emergency.

The flight, LS864 from Murcia in south east Spain to Manchester landed at Manchester Airport shortly before 3pm after issuing a "squawk" alert earlier this afternoon.

The Jet2 Boeing 737 was scheduled to land in Manchester at 3.15pm.

Aircraft issue the "squawk" alerts for issues such as medical emergencies or plane malfunctions.