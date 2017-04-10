Man who plunged to his death from Sheffield tram bridge described by family as 'lovely person'

A man who plummeted to his death from a tram bridge in Sheffield city centre has been described as a 'lovely person' by his family.

Ali Hussan, aged 37, was discovered at the bottom of a bridge overlooking Park Square at around 5.45pm on Wednesday, March 29. He was taken to the Northern General Hospital with serious head injuries and died one week later on Wednesday, April 5.

Ali Hussan.

A family member said he had been admitted to the same hospital the day before amid concerns about his mental health and released the following morning.

Mr Hussan's cousin Levan Ibrahim said: "Ali was a lovely person, always supportive and caring. Ali would always make you laugh and make you happy even if he was not happy himself. "It's just unbelievable that he has passed away. Rest in peace cousin."

Other tributes poured in on Facebook.

Kay Hamilton said: "May you rest in peace free from trouble and pain until you meet your loved ones once again."

Annmarie Cook added: "My thoughts are with the family."

Sharon Alkhateeb posted: "RIP poor man. Thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."

Kim Wallis said: "So very, very sad. RIP Mr Hussan. Our thoughts are with his family."

An inquest to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Hussan's death is expected to be held.