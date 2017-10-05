Man stabbed young Sheffield dad to death as his girlfriend was in next room, court hears

A man has gone on trial, accused of fatally stabbing a 21-year-old dad in his Sheffield home, before stealing £300 in cash from the young man and his girlfriend.

Bradley Onfroy, 32, of no fixed abode, is alleged to have murdered Jordan Hill at his flat in Southey Avenue, Longley on the evening of March 23 this year.

The scene in Longley, following Mr Hill's murder

Opening the case at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, prosecutor, John Harrison QC, told the court that Mr Hill 'sold illegal drugs out of the back window of his ground floor flat'.

Mr Harrison told the court that just before 9.40pm on the evening of the fatal attack, Mr Hill completed transactions with two men who had arranged to buy drugs from him.

He said it is the Crown's case that Onfroy 'stood back' as the deals were completed, before climbing through the open window and into the flat, where he fatally stabbed Mr Hill.

Mr Harrison said: "After they had left he climbed in through the open window into the flat. He was carrying a kitchen knife with a black handle. He proceeded to attack Jordan Hill, pushing him out of the lounge and into the hallway, then to the bathroom. He stabbed and slashed at Jordan Hill a number of times."

Some of the floral tributes left at the scene

Mr Hill was pronounced dead at Northern General hospital at around 10.30pm that evening, and the court was told that forensic pathologist Dr Charles Wilson concluded Mr Hill's cause of death was blood loss and the collapse of the left lung, caused by stab wounds.

Dr Wilson said that among the multiple injuries Mr Hill suffered in the fatal attack, were 'defensive injuries' to both hands and the right wrist as the young dad attempted to defend himself against a bladed weapon.

The court was shown a video police interview with Mr Hill's girlfriend, Taja Ahmed-Dearing from the night of the murder, during which she described how in the run up to the attack she and Mr Hill had spent time together his flat, 'cuddling', 'chatting' and planning a holiday together.

Sobbing as she spoke, Ms Ahmed-Dearing told police officers: "We were just watching telly. We were just sat down cuddling and talking, and that were it."

She continued by describing how when Mr Hill's hooded attacker jumped through the window, holding a black-handled kitchen knife in his right hand, Mr Hill threw a mug of coffee at him in a bid to defend himself.

Ms Ahmed-Dearing said this failed to deter the attacker, who then pushed Mr Hill through the living room and into the bathroom.

She said: "I heard lots of screaming and shouting. It happened really quickly. I heard Jordan, I didn't know what had happened."

She added: "He [the attacker] came back into the living room, was asking for money, was saying something along the lines of: 'don't ring anyone, otherwise I'll chop you up'."

Mr Harrison told the court: "So, Onfroy murdered Jordan Hill then walked back into the lounge, where he saw Taja Ahmed-Dearing. He threatened her with the knife, before stealing around £300 from a coffee tin and climbing back out of the window.

"He then ran to the silver car he had driven to Mr Hill's address and drove away at speed without switching on the lights of the vehicle."

Onfroy denies one count of murder and one count of robbery.

The trial continues.