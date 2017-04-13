Man hunted in South Yorkshire over immigration offences

Police in South Yorkshire are appealing for public help to find a man wanted in connection with immigration offences.

Police in Rotherham are asking for help to locate 42-year-old Robert Stanislaw Flaczynski.

Despite extensive enquiries to locate him, officers have been unable to apprehend the man and are now asking for the public’s help.

It is believed that Robert may have been in Rotherham at the end of March, but he could have travelled elsewhere in South Yorkshire.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may know where Robert is, or may have seen him in the last couple of weeks and can help police trace his movements.

If you see Robert, you are advised not to approach him but call police immediately on 101 quoting 126 of 13 March 2017.