Man charged with theft after police cordon off South Yorkshire hotel car park

A man has been charged with theft after police cordoned off a car park outside a hotel.
Police sealed off an area outside the Premier Inn at Brecks, Rotherham, last night.
Officers had been called out after reports that items had been taken from a supermarket in nearby Bawtry Road.
A 38-year-old Maltby man was arrested and charged with theft.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier today.
Almost Done!
Registering with South Yorkshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.