Man charged with theft after police cordon off South Yorkshire hotel car park

A man has been charged with theft after police cordoned off a car park outside a hotel.

Police sealed off an area outside the Premier Inn at Brecks, Rotherham, last night.

Officers had been called out after reports that items had been taken from a supermarket in nearby Bawtry Road.

A 38-year-old Maltby man was arrested and charged with theft.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier today.