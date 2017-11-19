Man arrested over 'homophobically motivated' robbery at Sheffield property

A man is currently in custody, after being arrested in connection with a robbery at a Sheffield property that officers believe may have been 'homophobically motivated'.

The incident took place at a property in the Grimesthorpe area of Sheffield yesterday afternoon, and was reported anonymously via a phone booth at 4.26pm.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for more information, and for the victim of the robbery to come forward.

A force spokesman said: "Investigating officers suspect that this robbery might be homophobically motivated.

"A man is currently in custody for the robbery.

"Officers are appealing for the male who made the call or the victim of the robbery to come forward in confidence and speak with officers regarding the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 691 of 18/11/17, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.