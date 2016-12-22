Man, 81, fighting for his life after collision with tram in Sheffield

An 81-year-old pedestrian has been left fighting for his life, following a collision with a tram in Sheffield this morning.

The collision occurred at around 10.10am when a tram travelling along Woodbourn Road in the direction towards Meadowhall collided with the elderly pedestrian near to the Woodbourn Road tram stop.

He was immediately taken to hospital.

Police have described his injuries as being 'life-threatening'.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision to please come forward.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 299 of December 22, 2016.