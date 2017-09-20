Man, 79, appears at court accused of kidnapping and raping Sheffield teen in the 1970s

A 79-year-old man has appeared in court by video link accused of raping and kidnapping an 18-year-old woman in Sheffield more than four decades ago.

Peter Pickering is charged with the rape and false imprisonment of the woman in Deepcar, near Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire, in June 1972.

Pickering, of Newbury, Berkshire, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court yesterday afternoon and he was remanded in to custody.

He is next due to appear before a judge at Leeds Crown Court on October 16.

Bearded Pickering appeared by video link wearing glasses and a navy blue jacket with a red collar.

He spoke only to confirm that he could hear the proceedings in the courtroom and to give his name and date of birth.

Denise Teal, chairwoman of the magistrates' bench, told Pickering: "Our decision is that you will be remanded in custody.

"You will appear at Leeds Crown Court on October 16, 2017 for a pre-trial hearing."