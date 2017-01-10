Major Tesco distribution centre near Sheffield to close with more than 200 job losses

A Tesco distribution centre on the outskirts of Sheffield is to close with the loss of 207 jobs.

The Gander Lane depot at Barlborough will shut as part of a shake-up of the supermarket giant's distribution network which will see a total of 1,000 workers lose their jobs across the UK.

Matt Davies, chief executive of Tesco, said: "As the needs of our customers change, it’s vital we transform our business for the future.

"These changes will help to simplify our distribution operations so we can continue to serve our customers better.

"Our priority throughout this process has been our colleagues and we will continue to do all we can to support them at this time."

A management restructure will see 364 jobs go. Tesco is also expected to create 533 new roles as part of the shake-up and the changes are expected to be in place by June.