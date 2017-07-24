M&S employees raise thousands for Sheffield hospital charity

Employees at M&S Simply Food on Ecclesall Road have raised £2,500 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

The charity was named as the store’s Charity of the Year in honour of colleague, Dave Mooney, whose wife, Kim, lost their baby boy, Oscar, at 36 and a half weeks pregnant.

Throughout the year, the team hosted a range of fundraising events, auctions and raffles with prizes donated by shoppers and local businesses to raise vital funds for the cause.

The funds raised will go directly to the Jessop Wing, a maternity unit which also provides neonatal intensive care and special care for sick and premature babies born in Sheffield.

Dave Mooney, Section Manager at M&S Simply Food on Ecclesall Road, said: “Losing our baby so far on into the pregnancy was something we never expected to happen. Oscar was born naturally weighing 6lbs 6oz and it was hard to believe he had passed away as he was a healthy size and weight. From the moment we were told that Oscar’s heart had stopped the team at the Jessop Wing helped us every step of the way.

They talked us through what to expect and supported us with many difficult decisions we had to face. We also met with the bereavement specialists who asked us what our wishes were for Oscar’s funeral. They paid for his funeral and took care of all the arrangements. Having a funeral for Oscar meant the world to us as we were able to say goodbye to our little boy and celebrate the short time we had with him.”

“The whole team at M&S have really gone out of their way to raise funds for the charity. For me, it’s a very special way to keep Oscar’s memory alive, whilst showing appreciation to the charity for all the help and support they have provided to Kim and I.”

This year, the store will support Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Cure Myeloma appeal. Dr Andrew Chantry, haematology consultant at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, and his team of researchers have been working on the ‘anti-myeloma virus project’, which has the potential to completely eliminate myeloma, a type of blood cancer of which there is currently no cure.

To raise funds, volunteers are being invited to bag pack at the store to encourage donations.

For more information, please call the charity office on 01142 267351