Loveable Staffi bull terrier Larry needs a new home

Could you give a caring and cuddly canine a loving home?

The Sheffield branch of the RSPCA is on the lookout for a new owner for Larry, a six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier.

The black and white dog really needs a new home, preferably with no other pets.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “This wonderful guy came to us from another branch as he hadn’t had any luck finding a home.

“He’s an absolute delight and so much fun to be around.

“He is playful, very intelligent and a cuddly little soul who likes to snuggle up to you when playtime is over.”

They continued: “He is looking to be the only pet within the house, this is what he is used to and he likes having his own space.

“He seems a little unsure of other dogs (not reactive, just worried at times) and so could do with some confidence building around them.

“Larry’s new owner will need to make time to work with him and continue building his confidence around his fellow canines, possibly with the support of a behaviourist.

“Larry is looking for a home where any children are ten years and over, who are able and willing to assist in his day to day care.

“This amazing little man loves his people and so he’s hoping for a family who will love and understand him and help him put his past behind him and start over.”

Anyone that thinks they could give Larry a new home should contact the Sheffield branch of the RSPCA on 01142 898050.

For any more information about the animal charity visit the website www.rspca-sheffield.org.uk.