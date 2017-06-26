Search

Louis Tomlinson introduces US pop star Bebe Rexha to his beloved Doncaster Rovers as pair team up for new song

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha on the Keepmoat pitch. (Photo: Louis Tomlinson/Instagram).

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has introduced US singer Bebe Rexha to his beloved Doncaster Rovers as the pair team up for a new single.

The duo have joined forces for a collaboration called Back To You - and Louis confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the pair stood in the middle of the Keepmoat Stadium pitch on Instagram.

Bebe had already let the cat out of the bag during a TV interview in March when she said: "There's a new song that I just finished with a very big… somebody really big from a boy band,”

“It’s a really massive record. We just finished it and it’s about to come out in a month or so.”

The American star is best known as a guest vocalist on G-Eazy's Me, Myself & I, David Guetta's Hey Mama and Martin Garrix's In the Name of Love.

She also co-wrote the chart-topping Eminem and Rihanna single The Monster and also released the single No Broken Hearts featuring Nicki Minaj.