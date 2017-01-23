Lorry driver taken to hospital after crashing into bridge on M1 in South Yorkshire

A lorry driver was cut free from his cab and taken to hospital after crashing into a bridge over the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning.

Firefighters released the driver after the crash close to junction 33 at Catcliffe at 2.35am.

A southbound stretch of the motorway was closed for emergency repairs to be carried out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services were called at around 2.35am today to reports of a collision on the M1 southbound carriageway.

"An articulated lorry is reported to have been involved in a collision with a bridge close to Junction 33.

"The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries."

Key figures in transformation of Sheffield urge city to find its own identity

Murder accused appears at Sheffield court

South Yorkshire Police in week-long crackdown on drivers using mobile phones

VIDEO: Pulp legend Jarvis Cocker backs protesters bid to save thousands of Sheffield trees from the chop

Pile-up causes long delays on South Yorkshire motorway

Missing South Yorkshire teenager found safe and well

Last drinks for Sheffield's Holme Lea pub

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE