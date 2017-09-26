Looking to recycle your Tour of Britain green bike?

In preparations for the Tour of Britain cycling race, which whizzed through our area on September 5, North Lincolnshire Council gave out over 250 old bicycles to be painted green and decorated to welcome the riders.

Now, motor vehicle students at North Lindsey College are looking to take inspiration – and parts – from these green bicycles to create soapbox cars.

Soapbox cars, or gravity racers, are motorless vehicles which are often raced down a hill against the clock or against other competitors in a soapbox derby. The students will be looking to put their creations to the test in November when the college hosts its own soapbox derby around their campus on Kingsway in Scunthorpe.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Communities across North Lincolnshire really got behind the Tour of Britain and hundreds of green bicycles lined our streets to welcome the riders.

“Now it would be fantastic to see these bicycles recycled in another really fun way by the students at North Lindsey College.”

Ian Rushworth, Learning Facilitator Transport Studies at North Lindsey College, said: “The donation of any cycles would be really appreciated by the students, who have really shown enthusiasm in the design and construction of the soapbox racers.

“The project has created a real buzz in the workshop and has enhanced the team building and communication that we encourage in the motor vehicle department.”

If you would like to donate your green bike to the students at North Lindsey, please get in touch with Kate Lonsdale at the college on kate.lonsdale@northlindsey.ac.uk or call 01724 709420, to arrange collection or drop-off.

Old or unwanted bicycles can also be taken to your nearest Household Recycling Centre.