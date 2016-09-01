Yogathon boosts funds for Doncaster hospice appeal

A team of yoga and pilates teachers and students have stretched themselves to raise more than £1000 for the Doncaster hospice appeal.

Clients took part in a yogathon at the Tall Trees Yoga and Pilates Studio in Woodfield Park, along with a range of stalls, and a therapist offered massages in return for a charity donation.

It is the second year running that studio clients have raised money for St John’s Hospice at Balby.

This year they have more than doubled the amount of £557 that they raised in 2015 and donated a total of £1,208.

Mick Hammond, who runs the studio, thanked everyone for taking part in the fundraising session.

He said: “I am so proud of Tall Trees studio and the dedicated teachers who provide the classes.

“It is a beautiful place for yoga, we are so lucky and it’s a pleasure and a honour to give a little back by supporting such a worthwhile cause.”

Chris Smith, of the hospice appeal, said: “Thank you to everyone who has helped to raise this money.

“It will go towards supporting the patients who use our services.”

The hospice is operated by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and currently costs £2.7 million a year to run.

Donations and legacies help to fund additional services that patients can enjoy, including complementary therapies, arts and crafts sessions and hairdressing facilities.