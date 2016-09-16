Wroot residents take part in sponsored walk for church upkeep

Stepping out to raise funds for the upkeep of the village church were residents of Wroot recently.
Thirty five people took part in a sponsored walk and organisers said everyone had a “fantasic time, taking full advantage of the glorious weather that day”.
The total raised is currently at £260 but there is more to come.
Neil Sanderson said: “We are expecting it to be near £300, which we are all over the moon with and we would like to thank everybody who came.”
