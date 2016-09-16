Stepping out to raise funds for the upkeep of the village church were residents of Wroot recently.

Thirty five people took part in a sponsored walk and organisers said everyone had a “fantasic time, taking full advantage of the glorious weather that day”.

The total raised is currently at £260 but there is more to come.

Neil Sanderson said: “We are expecting it to be near £300, which we are all over the moon with and we would like to thank everybody who came.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Wroot residents take part in sponsored walk for church upkeep Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...