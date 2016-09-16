Wroot residents take part in sponsored walk for church upkeep

Picture by Liz Mockler

Picture by Liz Mockler

0
Have your say

Stepping out to raise funds for the upkeep of the village church were residents of Wroot recently.

Thirty five people took part in a sponsored walk and organisers said everyone had a “fantasic time, taking full advantage of the glorious weather that day”.

The total raised is currently at £260 but there is more to come.

Neil Sanderson said: “We are expecting it to be near £300, which we are all over the moon with and we would like to thank everybody who came.”

Back to the top of the page