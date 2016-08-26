Witnesses sought to road accident in which 78-year-old man died

Police are seeking witnesses to a road accident in which a 78-year-old man died.

At about 6.30pm on Sunday 7 August, a red Vauxhall Corsa and a black BMW were involved in a collision in Dinnington Road, at the junction with Hoades Avenue, Woodsetts, Rotherham.

The 78-year-old man driving the Corsa was taken to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries. He sadly died in hospital on Saturday 13 August.

A 76-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Corsa, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the BMW was not injured.

As their enquiries into the incident continue, officers are now asking for anyone who was in the area and who saw the red Corsa prior to the collision to contact them.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who may have possible dashcam footage of the incident.

Do you have any information that could assist officers with their enquiries? If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 958 of 7 August or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk