Well known Doncaster painting company boss dies

The boss of a successful Doncaster painting and decorating firm has died.

Leslie Fenning, the former head of LB Fenning Painting Contractors, died last month at the age of 66.

Mr Fenning, better known as Les, was a lifelong resident of Doncaster and helped establish the company as one of the town's best known decorating firms.

An obituary for Mr Fenning said he was one of four children and the followed in his father Edward's footsteps by joining the family business as a painting contractor, eventually taking over and running the business for many years before his retirement.

It said: "As attentive as he was to his work, his devotion to his family was insurmountable. A father to three sons and three daughters, Les, both silent and spoken, always ensured his family knew how much he loved them."

Mr Fenning died on August 25 after a fight against mesothelioma.

His funeral service will take place on September 12 at 1.15pm at St Wilfrid's Church, Cantley followed by interment at Rose Hill Cemetery at 2pm.