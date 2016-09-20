This is the moment a tipsy Doncaster woman became an internet sensation - after her hilarious attempts to use a broken cross trainer went disastrously wrong.

Shelley Sands, who was enjoying herself at a boozy stag do, tried to impress friends by jumping on the exercise machine - but the workout routine went badly wrong.

According to the Daily Mail, Shelley, a carer, climbed on the dilapidated machine after having a few beers during pal Anthony Playfair’s stag do in Doncaster - and the resulting footage has now become an internet smash after being viewed more than five million times.

Anthony convinced her to have a go on the machine and filmed her foul-mouthed and side-splitting attempts to get fit – prompting raucous laughter from fellow partygoers.

The video shows Shelley stepping on to the equipment, struggling with the handles, and then lurching uncontrollably backwards and forwards as the footplates swing freely.

Anthony, 29, said: “We were a bit drunk and nipped round to my neighbour’s back garden – she’d put it out for the scrap man to take away.

Shelley's workout ends in disaster. (Photo: YouTube).

“We asked if we could have a go on it, she said yes, so we took it from her garden into Shelley’s and set it up.

“I had a go on it and nearly fell off so I knew I had to get Shelley on it.

“It was absolutely hilarious – I’ve never seen anything so funny in my whole life.

“A few more people had a go at it but it was nowhere near as funny as when she was on it.”

As she got into full swing, Shelley lost her balance, and as the comical clip shows, she was left desperately trying avoid falling over

Asda security guard Anthony uploaded the footage to Facebook and was astounded when it went viral – being viewed 5.1m times and racking up more than 37,000 shares in less than 48 hours.

He said: “Shelley’s seen the video and she think it’s absolutely brilliant – she’s loving that she’s ‘famous’ after going viral.”

Shelley, 49, said: “I only did it for a laugh, and now have the bumps and bruises to prove it.

“I was just having a couple of beers and when they suggested I get on it, I jumped at the chance.

“I thought I was going to fall, and you can hear how I reacted to that on the video, I was just thinking ‘oh my God, I’m coming off this thing’.

But unfortunately for the full-time carer, it was too little, too late as she landed backwards in a heap on the floor

“Looking back at the footage is hilarious – it’s absolutely brilliant.”