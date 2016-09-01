WATCH: Stunning drone footage of Doncaster from the air - can you spot your house?

Here's a fantastic bird's eye view of Doncaster - captured on drone camera.
The superb footage shows a host of local landmarks including St George's Minster, Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Wheatley Hall Road and has been uploaded to video sharing website YouTube.
The 90 second clip, uploaded by user Arczi Arczy, was filmed over the "Cathedrals Estate" area of Wheatley with many local homes and buildings visible in the video.
Can you spot your own house?
