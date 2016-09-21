WANTED: Do not approach this man, believed armed and dangerous

Lee Spindley is wanted by the police.

The 38-year-old is believed to be armed with a knife and is deemed to be dangerous.

It is thought that Lee Spindley may be in the Scunthorpe area and police are urgently trying to arrest him.

If seen, people are urged not to approach him under any circumstances, but dial 999 as a matter of urgency.

Please dial 999 if you believe you have seen this man quoting log number 565 of 20/09/2016