Video shows Sheffield Round Run success

A new video has been released capturing hundreds of runners in action who took part in the Sheffield Round Run.

More than 1711 took part in the third annual event on June 28, which covers a distance of 24km in 11 timed stages, around the city’s most scenic woodland and trails.

Event organisers Kandoo Events has now released a video, which can be seen at https://vimeo.com/173294567, to mark another successful year for the race.

Councillor Leigh Bramall, deputy leader of Sheffield City Council and cabinet member for business and economy, said: “If ever anyone doubted Sheffield’s credentials as The Outdoor City then I’d urge them to watch this video. It captures the passion for running held by so many in the city as well as our ubiquitous parks, woodlands, tracks and trails in their full glory. It is events like the Round Sheffield Run and our growing reputation as an adventure playground for people who love to walk, run, climb and ride which attract visitors to the city on mass.”

Doug Banks, founder of Kandoo Events, said the run “brings out the competitive, fun and social elements of running” and showcases “some of the best views, trails and parkland in Sheffield.”