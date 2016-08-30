Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The emergency services have been called out to a Doncaster stretch of motorway this morning, following a 'serious' accident involving one vehicle.

The A1 is closed and there is currently stationary traffic and long delays northbound between J35 M18 and J36 A630 Warmsworth Road, because of a serious accident involving one car.

This is also congestion to J34 A614 Bawtry Road.

The accident is believed to have taken place shortly before 11am. One person is understood to have been injured in the collision.

An air ambulance is also understood to have been sent to the scene.

The video used in this story was taken by Free Press reader, John Brown.

