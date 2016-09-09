VIDEO: Double decker bus catches fire in Doncaster town centre

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A double decker bus has been badly damaged after it caught fire on one of Doncaster's busiest roads this morning.

Fire crews and police are at the scene on Bennetthorpe after the First South Yorkshire bus caught ablaze during the morning rush hour.

The aftermath of the bus blaze on Bennetthorpe.

It appears the engine at the rear of the bus - which was heading out of town - has overheated, causing severe smoke damage to the back of the vehicle and some interior damage.

Fire officers and First officials could be seen inspecting the vehicle which has been moved to the side of Bennetthorpe near to the Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

It is not known if any passengers were on the bus at the time or which service was affected, although the route is the one used by services to Rossington, Cantley and Robin Hood Airport.

Drivers are being diverted around the scene of the incident and scorched and damaged bus seats could be seen near the passenger door. The rear emergency access door of the vehicle was also open but it is not clear if anyone used this to exit the vehicle.

The incident comes as thousands of racegoers prepare to make their way along Bennetthorpe for day three of this year's St Leger meeting.