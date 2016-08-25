VIDEO: Doncaster, Dearne and Isle of Axholme GCSE results day 2016

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Thousands of teenagers in Doncaster, the Dearne Valley and the Isle of Axholme have woken to up to receive their GCSE results today.

Hall Cross pupils Tom Stafford, Rosie Jenkins and Charlotte Lane, all aged 16.

At Hall Cross Academy more students achieved A and A* grades than ever before.

In total, 57 per cent achieved A-C grades, including English and maths.

Vice Principal at the school Simon Swain said: "This year's results are extremely impressive. As a school we are delighted with how our students have done.

Hall Cross pupils Shakchyam Subedi, Sam Hodgkinson, Patrick Barter, Ali Comak and Shivani Gugi, all aged 16.

"They've developed themselves into extremely powerful learners. This is mainly due to our programme of activity that takes place in Year 7 and Year 8 in which students take part in extended curriculum time with their form tutors.

"This has developed them into extremely powerful learners that are able to tackle problems in their stride.

"This year progress in English and Maths has been far greater than national averages and we're delighted with how they've done.

"We've also had an unprecedented number of students who have achieved A and A* in all of their subjects."

Students and staff at Hungerhill School celebrate this year's results

Hall Cross pupil Shivani Gug achieved six A*s and three As.

"I'm feeling ecstatic, it's amazing," said Shivani, of Holyrood Road, Town Moor.

The 16-year-old continued: "I tried really hard. I'm really happy with all of the effort I put in, and with all of the help I got from the wonderful teachers here.

"I'm going to celebrate by going to my friend's party."

De Warenne Academy is also celebrating record-breaking GCSE results today.

GCSE English and Maths results are the best the school has ever achieved, with 61 per cent achieving a C grade or above in both subjects, an increase of over 18 per cent.

The percentage of our students gaining five A*-Cs including English and Maths at GCSE has also dramatically improved, by 14 per cent on last year.

Executive Principal, Gareth Mason said “These excellent GCSE results build on our record A level results last week.

"I am delighted that more students are making such fantastic progress.

"It is testament to the hard work of our students and staff that so many have today received the results they hoped for.

"We are looking forward to welcoming many of our students back to our sixth form for the next step of their exciting academic journey.

Paul Tarn CEO of SPTA said “I am delighted with the significant improvement in outcomes for young people and the community the academy serves and would like to pay tribute to the leadership of the Executive Principal, Gareth Mason, who has been instrumental in working with staff and students to drive up standards“.

Balby Carr Community Academy saw the number of students gaining the higher grades A* to B rise this year as a result of some outstanding individual performances.

They included Jake Harris (4A*, 5A, 1B) and Katy Burton, (1A*, 4A, 4B, 1C).

Head teacher John Innes said: “I’d like to congratulate all those who have achieved top results.

“Overall, we had hoped to do better but it was pleasing to see we also improved numbers achieving

A* to C in both English and maths, up to 43 per cent.”

Sixty-three per cent of students at Trinity Academy achieved the benchmark five A*-C grades including English and mathematics, which is an increase of eight per cent on last year.

Nearly three quarters of students achieved a C or better in mathematics (72 per cent) and eighty per cent of students gained a C or better in English, amounting to two thirds of the cohort achieving a C or higher in both English and mathematics.

The school's top students, all of whom are joining the academy’s Sixth Form next month, are:

- Jack Parkinson – ten A*s

- Gemma Powell – nine A*s

- Francesca Middleton – eight A*s and two As

- Bartosz Swedziol – six A*s and four As

Principal David Page said: “We are very encouraged by today’s GCSE results which demonstrate the amount of hard work that staff and students have put into the last two years.

"They show that teaching at Trinity Academy is stronger and making a serious impact on the achievement and progress of students.”

Serlby Park pupils achieved the school's best GCSE results yet with 66 per cent achieving 5A*- C including Maths and English, an increase of 15 per cent on last year.

Lady Christine Edwards: “Staff and pupils have worked extremely hard to achieve these results. We have had a couple of years when our maths results have interfered with the overall

achievement but with the new maths team appointed this year, things have definitely changed for the better.

"75 per cent of our pupils achieved A* to C in Maths and 82% achieved the same in English. We are very proud of them and they deserve this success.

"Serlby is a very special school with excellent, committed staff, supportive parents and pupils who really want to do well. They are motivated to achieve making me proud of our success.

"These results are testament to the way we operate at Serlby as an academy. This is a lovely way to end my career and I hope that the same outcomes or better are repeated for

many years to come”.

At Hungerhill School more than 76 per cent of students achieved the gold standard of 5 or more A*-C GCSE grades including English and maths.

Results in core subjects are impressive with 98 per cent of students making at least expected progress in English and 81 per cent in maths; the national average in 2015 for expected progress in English was 69 per cent and 66 per cent in maths.

Headteacher, Helen Redford-Hernandez, said: “These are an exceptional set of results. I want to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment which has helped secure some of

the best results the school has ever had; this is in spite of all the recent educational reforms and the greater emphasis on linear exams.

"The expertise we have in our school community, support from parents and carers, governors, dedicated teachers and the determination of our students, have all contributed to giving our

young people the best start to their future.

"The results are indeed a testament to the schoo's ambition and strength in delivering the highest of educational standards.

There were some outstanding performances from individual students; the following achieved 10 or more A*/A grades:

- Madison Burns

- Natasha Maddison

- Jessica Taylor

- Eleanor Beeney

- Amy Booth

- Reiss Clifford

- Eleanor Stokes

- Brooke Duffield

- Chloe Day

- Abigail Deakes

- Bethany Mitchell

- Alesia Fiddler

- Jessica Oliver

- Olivia Blackham

At Rossington All Saints Academy 'record levels' of progress were achieved this year.

A spokesman for the school said students exceeded expected progress in the core subjects of English and Maths, whilst the Sciences, MFL and Humanities, alongside other option subjects achieved record results.

Jamie Lawler, Principal at Rossington All Saints said: "Record levels of students exceeding expected progress were also achieved in these subjects placing the academy above the national average.

"Furthermore, results continued to maintain record outcomes when compared to the former accountability measures with 60% achieving 5 A* - C grades (including English and Maths), with predicted positive outcomes expected in the new accountability measures to be released by the DfE in the autumn."

At Outwood Academy, 61 per cent of students achieved the GCSE gold standard.

Sir Michael Wilkins, Academy Principal and Chief Executive of Outwood Grange Academies Trust said: "Our students have achieved excellent results with 61 per cent of

students achieving a C grade or above in English and Mathematics and almost 20 per cent of students achieving 3 or more A/A* grades.

"It is testament to the hard work of all students, their families, staff, the trust board and governors at Outwood Academy Adwick that we have yet again performed so well.

"I would like to praise the work of the Principal Carolyn Blundell in helping these students gain these life changing results.”

At the Axholme Academy, Crowle, an 80 per cent of students gained an A* - C grade in maths and 71 per cent in English.

70 per cent of students gained an A* - C in both English and maths a 6 per cent increase on 2016.

Outstanding individual performers include Megan Arrowsmith 5 A* grades and 3 A's, Thomas Arrand 4 A* grades, 2 A's and 2 B's,

Laura Cowlbeck 8 A* and 1 A's, Charlotte Smith 4 A* and 4 A's​.

The South Axholme Academy also celebrated its best results year to date.

Among the best achievers were:

- James Bannister: 11 A* grades

- Bronwen Kershaw: 5 A's and 2A* grades

- Scott Ewan: 6 A* and 5 A grades

Commenting on this year's results Cllr Nuala Fennelly, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: “Congratulations goes to all of our students who received their GCSE results today. All their hard work and hours spent studying has paid off.

And at Armthorpe Academy a record 59 per cent achieved the national exam benchmark.

Headteacher Andy Cope said: “I’m very pleased by this year’s results.

“It’s a good indication of the progress being made at the academy, there’s still a lot more work to do, but we’re heading in the right direction.”

“We must also acknowledge the school staff and governors, parents and carers for the support they have provided. We wish the young people the very best for whatever the future may bring them.”

Nationally, GCSE results have fallen dramatically across the board, with the proportion who gained a C grade or above dropping by an unprecedented 2.1 percentage points compared with last year – including a sharp decline in the numbers gaining a C or above in English.

The falls are due in large part to new government policies that force 17-year-olds who got a D or lower in English or maths last year to resit those exams, meaning more students overall were sitting the tests.

But some of the fall is unexplained. Of pupils taking their exams in year 11, the normal GCSE year, the proportion gaining A*-C grades was down by 1.3 percentage points.