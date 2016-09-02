VIDEO: Air ambulance at incident near children’s play area

This video shows the air ambulance at the scene of an incident near a children’s play area last night.
Paramedics were called to Washington Grove, Bentley, shortly after 4pm yesterday evening.
There are unconfrmed reports from witnesses that a child had fallen out of a bedroom window and had to be taken to hospital in Sheffield.
The video shows onlookers, including youngsters in a playground, watching as the air ambulance took off from Wrights Field, just behind Washington Grove.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust are yet to comment on the incident.
More to follow.
