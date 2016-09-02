VIDEO: Air ambulance at incident near children’s play area

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This video shows the air ambulance at the scene of an incident near a children’s play area last night.

Paramedics were called to Washington Grove, Bentley, shortly after 4pm yesterday evening.

The air ambulance on Wrights Field behind Washington Grove, Bentley, Doncaster, on September 1 2016. There are reports that a child had fallen from a bedroom window.

There are unconfrmed reports from witnesses that a child had fallen out of a bedroom window and had to be taken to hospital in Sheffield.

The video shows onlookers, including youngsters in a playground, watching as the air ambulance took off from Wrights Field, just behind Washington Grove.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust are yet to comment on the incident.

More to follow.