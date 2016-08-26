UPDATE: Missing Doncaster man found safe and well

A 25-year-old man who was reported missing from his Doncaster home on Thursday has been found safe and well, police confirmed a few moments ago.

John Lee Neate has been located by police, following a public appeal.

South Yorkshire Police thanked members of the public for their help.

