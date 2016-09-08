UPDATE: Man, 84, sustains life-threatening injuries in Doncaster lorry crash

An 84-year-old pedestrian who was involved in a collision with a lorry on a Doncaster street yesterday afternoon has been left with life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at around 3.55pm when a grey Mercedes LGV was travelling along the A630 towards Rotherham when it was involved in a collision with an 84-year-old man who was crossing the road.

The incident happened close to the crossroads with Edlington Lane and Mill Lane.

The man was taken to hospital by air ambulance where he currently remains in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and in particular the driver of a dark coloured vehicle who briefly stopped at the scene before driving off.

If you have any information that could assist officers with their enquiries, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 749 of September 8, 2016.

