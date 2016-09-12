Two overturned vehicles cause travel chaos on M18 in Doncaster

Two accidents caused major delays on the M18 yesterday afternoon.

According to witness reports, a car was left on its roof as a result of an accident at around 4pm.

The incident came around 20 minutes after Highways England reported an overturned lorry had closed junction five.

At 4.14pm, Higways England tweeted: “The M18 s/bound is being fully closed, J5 - J4, due to an accident. It is no longer closed just at J5.”

Minutes later, a follow-up tweet confirmed there was an overturned vehicle.

The M180 westbound was also closed from junction two towards the M18 while emergency services dealt with the incidents.

By 4.30am this morning, both roads had re-opened.

More to follow.