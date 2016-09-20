TV stars to appear at Doncaster rally for Jeremy Corbyn tonight

A host of TV star comedians will host a rally in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Doncaster tonight.

Stars of Extras and Red Dwarf are among those who will be performing at the event at Cast in support of Mr Corbyn who is facing a leadership challenge from Owen Smith, with the result due to be announced this week.

The Keep Corbyn rally will he headlined by stand-up star and former Perrier award winner Jeremy Hardy, a regular panellist on QI and Mock The Week and he will be joined onstage by Francesca Martinez (Live At The Apollo, Extras) and deadpan comic Norman Lovett who starred as Holly in Red Dwarf.

Other performers will include Phoenix Nights and Coronation Street actress Barbara Nice, punk poet Atilla The Stockbroker and singer-songwriter and political activist Joe Solo.

The bill for the show will be completed by comedian Jack Carroll, a former runner-up on Britain's Got Talent, poet Matt Abbott and Ian Saville, the Magic Circle's only Marxist magician.

Guest speakers will include Manuel Cortes, general secretary of TSSA and Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU.

A show spokesman said: "Jeremy Corbyn needs us now, more than ever.

"He has shown incredible courage in the face of attack against his new brand of straightforward, honest politics.

"Come and show solidarity with him at this crucial time, as a top line up of performers and speakers join together to rally support."

The show takes place from 7.30pm at Cast and tickets are available from the venue.