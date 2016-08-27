TRAVEL ALERT: Signalling fault causing delays for Doncaster rail passengers

People travelling on the railway in Doncaster are experiencing delays on a number of services this morning, due to a signalling fault.

The delays are in place on Transpennine Express services travelling between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

It is not yet known how long the delays are expected to continue for.

