Top model and TV star champions Doncaster group as her "favourite band"

Model and television star Abbey Clancy has championed a rising Doncaster music group as her "favourite band."

The catwalk queen and Strictly Come Dancing winner took to Twitter to praise Doncaster's Bang Bang Romeo ahead of a concert in London tonight.

The band will be playing at The Water Rats - the venue for the first ever UK gig by Bob Dylan in 1962 and she tweeted: "Tonight my favourite band @BangBangRomeo play @Water_Rats if you want to have your mind blown get down there."

The band were impressed with their celebrity endorsement from the beauty queen and wife of footballer Peter Crouch and replied: "@OfficialClancy @Water_Rats Thanks Abbey you absolute goddess! see you there!! X"

Band members Richard Gartland, Joel Phillips, Ross Cameron and Anastasia Walker - daughter of TV actor Chris Walker - will play the club in King's Cross tonight.

The group have previously supported Catfish and The Bottlemen and played their 60s inspired rock 'n' roll at prestigious festivals such as the Isle of Wight and Dot To Dot.

Debut single Johannesburg saw BBR get BBC Radio 1 airplay, with Huw Stephens labelling them with a sound "like a Tarantino soundtrack."