Top medal for Derbyshire cadet duo

The lord-ieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker hands the award to sergeant major instructor Andy Macpherson.

The lord-ieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker hands the award to sergeant major instructor Andy Macpherson.

0
Have your say

Two volunteers have been recognised for their service helping youngsters through the Army Cadet Force in Derbyshire.

Sergeant major instructor Andy Macpherson, above, and captain Chris Bridge were presented with the Cadet Service Medal by lord-lieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker.

Back to the top of the page