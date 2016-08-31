Tommee Tippee issues replacement blender part

Makers of a baby food blender have issued advice and replacement parts after tests showed blender blades could damage other parts of the device.

Some customers had complained the Tommee Tippee Steamer Blender jug was being scratched by the blades, posing a risk of pieces of plastic getting into a child’s food.

After carrying out a series of tests the manufacturers identified a number of circumstances under which this might happen and have modified the blades to address the issue.

Replacement blades are being made available to anyone with one of the affected blenders. The affected products carried batch codes 0615GY, 0815GY, 1015GY, 0516GY.

A website has been set up for anyone who thinks they may be affected by the problem to order the replacement parts.

A Tommee Tippee spokesman said: We want to ensure our customers have the best possible experience with their Steamer Blender, so we're making the revised blade available to all those who've already purchased the product.

“We'd like to apologise to all of our customers who've been affected by this. Child safety is at the heart of everything we do.”