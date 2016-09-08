Time to vote for nominees at Doncaster Business Awards

There is just a few days left to put forward nominations to this year’s prestigious Doncaster Business Awards.

The Doncaster Chamber-organised awards, sponsored by Origin Broadband, is open for entry until Monday, September 19.

There is a wide selection of categories to enter, from rising star of the year and business start up of the year to excellence in corporate, social and environmental responsibility and small, medium and large business of the year.

Chamber bosses urged businesses to enter the awards and take advantage of potentially widespread exposure for your company.

Amy Symon, events and membership officer at Doncaster Chamber, said: “This is a great PR opportunity for businesses, so I would encourage them to give some serious thought to entering.

“Some top tips on how to complete the entry form are to familiarise yourself with the judging process, make full use of the word count, make sure you answer the question, give examples and tell your story and don’t leave it too late.”

The winners of all 15 categories will be announced and presented at a glittering ceremony, held at Doncaster Racecourse on Thursday, December 8. The event will be hosted by ITV’s Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins. For tickets and further information about making nominations for awards or attending the event visit www.doncaster-chamber.co.uk