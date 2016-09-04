The Original Factory Shop creates 20 jobs with new South Yorkshire store

The opening of The Oroginal Factory Shop.

Discount retailer The Original Factory Shop has opened a new store in Maltby, Rotherham, creating 20 new jobs.

The 9, 000 sq ft store is located on High Street and will sell items including clothing, footwear, beauty products and homewares.

