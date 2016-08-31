Take a break from tech with digital detox

The ultimate guide to how South Yorkshire holidaymakers can survive in the countryside without technology is now available.

Some 2,000 UK trippers were surveyed by Holiday Cottages to discover just how much they rely on high-tech devices while away and how it affects holiday priorities and behaviour.

Ofcom’s recent research discovered UK adults spend on average 25 hours a week online, which could explain why www.holidaycottages.co.uk found over 43% of respondents ranked hotel Wi-Fi as highest priority over kitchen facilities, size of bed and TV when booking accommodation.

With the death of the film camera and decline in digital camera sales by 20% (2016 January CIPA report), mobile phones have become an integral part of breaks with them mainly being used for taking photos (57%) alongside updating social media (18%) and being used as GPS to aid directions (27%).

iPads (32%) that have only been on the market since 2010 are now a favoured method for keeping children entertained on long haul journeys.

Brits struggle to stay off their devices during holidays with almost 27% checking mobile phone every few hours while on holiday while 75% view mobile phones as most essential electrical device to take on holiday – even more essential than an electrical toothbrush.

With that in mind Holiday Cottages have created the perfect guide to escape shackles of electrical devices and enjoy new found holiday freedom. Tips and advice include:

· Reviving the disposable camera to create keepsakes of your time away.

· Creating the ultimate sense of adventure by using paper maps instead of GPS.

· Playing traditional games such as I spy on long haul journeys to creates a sense of togetherness.

Full guide is available at https://www.holidaycottages.co.uk/blog/digital-detox site.

