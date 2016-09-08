Summer networking event at Sheffield brewery

Don’t miss out on a fantastic opportunity to build your contacts and network with other start-ups and established businesses in Sheffield.

Business Sheffield are holding a free late summer networking event on September 21 at the Sentinel Brewery Co. But hurry as over 100 businesses have already signed up and places are limited!

The event will kick off at 5.15pm on Wednesday, 21st September where attendees will be invited on a brewery tour of Sentinel Brewery Co, followed by talks from four key Sheffield businesses. The brewery, which has received support from Business Sheffield to set up and grow, opened this year and the owner (as well as Master Brewer Alex Barlow) will talk through how it was founded as well as how real, unpasteurised artisan ales are crafted.

In addition to over 100 other local businesses attending, there will also be four successful local business people from various sectors speaking at the event to share their experiences and knowledge of setting up a business in Sheffield.

One key speaker, Neill Birchenall, Managing Director of BirchenallHowden Ltd, has run his successful business IT support company with Philip Howden for over ten years. Based on Shoreham Street in Sheffield, they provide IT support to thousands of users across the country and overseas.

He said: “Our business has continued to grow and do well in Sheffield. Across the last ten years we have received support from Business Sheffield to help our business grow, ranging from access to funding, growth advice and networking. The team at Business Sheffield have been fantastic and are a genuine resource to businesses in the city.”

Another speaker will be Abi Golland, Director of The Street Food Chef, a Mexican Kitchen that serves burritos, tacos and empanadas in Sheffield city centre. In addition to running her city centre premises, Abi also attends events, markets and festivals selling her freshly prepared food. Having received five awards from Eat Sheffield, a Reader Recommendation in the Good Food Guide 2013 and being a runner up in the Observer Food Awards in 2011, Abi has over six years’ experience running her own successful business here in Sheffield.

Councillor Leigh Bramall, Sheffield City Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Business and Economy, said: “Events like these can be instrumental to a small business, giving them the chance to build contacts and networks across the city. Sheffield is well-known for its collaborative and supportive community with a lot of free business support available from organisations such as Business Sheffield.

“The success of a business has a lot to do with the people you have around you and the support that’s available. We hope that you will embrace this opportunity and attend Business Sheffield’s late summer networking event.”

Business Sheffield was set up in 2014 because Sheffield City Council received feedback that people were confused about which business services were available in the city and who could provide them. Made up of a team of experienced business advisors, Business Sheffield offers free and impartial advice, working with people looking to relocate their business to Sheffield, early stage start-ups and larger businesses looking to grow.

In addition to networking, there will also be some food on offer, from canapés to pizzas fresh from the oven and of course real ale.

To book onto this event please contact Business Sheffield’s gateway team on 0800 043 55 22 or 0114 224 5000.

