Stolen JCB digger discovered in Doncaster field

Police have traced a JCB digger that was stolen in Goole and later abandoned in a Doncaster field, half a mile from the nearest road.

The digger was discovered at the Old Peat Works off Idle Bank, Hatfield Chase at around 7pm last night.

Speaking on Twitter, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "#Stolen in @HumberbeatRoads #Goole recovered #Hatfield thanks to @CanTrackGlobal Found abandoned; no arrests yet!"

They added officers were having problems recovering the vehicle due to the fuses being removed from the vehicle.