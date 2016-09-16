South Yorkshire hospice inspection rating revealed

Barnsley Hospice has been rated as ‘Good’ - the second highest score possible - by health care watchdogs.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission gave the facility a consistently good rating across the key areas of safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership.

When the inspection team visited, the inpatient unit was full, with 10 patients and their families being cared for.

Inspectors reported that “people were supported at the end of their life to have a comfortable, dignified and pain-free death. Each person’s wishes where at the centre of the service.”

In the report the inspectors also fed back on comments they had received from patients and their family about the care and support at the hospice.

Patients told inspectors that “staff are clearly well trained, they do what they do and do it well” and “The care and staff were absolutely brilliant the atmosphere very calm.”

Management was also praised for creating an “open positive culture” which focused on people who used the service. Leaders also had a “good overview” of the service provided.

Julie Ferry, chief executive of Barnsley Hospice, said: “We delighted the CQC have rated Barnsley Hospice as ‘Good’ across all areas. We strive to provide expert quality patient-led care for patients and their families.

“I am extremely proud of all of our staff and volunteers, who care with a passion about providing the very best services to help patients and their families during illness, end of life and into bereavement.”

The inspection team included two CQC inspectors, a pharmacist and a specialist adviser in palliative care.

The inspection covered all areas of patient care as well as cleanliness, catering and medicine management.