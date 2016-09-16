South Yorkshire animal lovers urged to give a home to two Staffys

Big-hearted animal lovers are being urged to become the owners of two dogs who have not had a home since their owner died.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers Kessy and Buster, who are 11 and 10-year-old mother and son, have been living at Thornberry Animal Sanctuary in Rotherham since March 2014.

They are affectionately known at the sanctuary as the ‘cuddle monsters’ due to their loving temperament and staff are urging anyone who can give them a home to come forward.

David Barker, fundraising and marketing organiser for the sanctuary, said: “Since coming to the sanctuary the adorable twosome have become firm favourites with the staff, earning the reputation as cuddle monsters due to their love of snuggling.

“They have such lovely, caring temperaments. They would be great for families, couples, or someone living on their own. “Because of their age, they don’t need much walking, but they still have plenty of energy to play and snuggle with.

“They both have such sweet, smiley faces and gentle personalities, so we really have no idea why they are still in the sanctuary.”

He added: “Really 18 months is far too long for them to be here and they need a nice, warm home of their own before winter sets in.

“We would be open to a reduced adoption fee and paying towards vet bills for any existing conditions they have.

“Ideally, because they have lived together all their lives, they would need to go to a home without any other dogs or cats.”

Anyone interested should call the sanctuary on 01909 564399.