SLIDESHOW: Water power rules as jet ski champs make a splash at Doncaster Lakeside

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

This was the scene this weekend as some of the best jet skiers in the world showed their skills at Doncaster Lakeside.

Masters of the high power water vehicles turned their hand to some of the cleverest tricks available as they took part in the British Jet Ski Championships, which were held on Saturday and Sunday.

3 Sept 2016...... The British Jet Sport Racing Association stage the 2016 Jet Ski Championship Final at Doncaster Lakeside. Picture Scott Merrylees

This year was the biggest event to date with over 60 professional riders showcasing their skills and talents.

Visitors to the free event watched competitors including former world and current European and British champions in action.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Jet Ski competitions are fast-paced, exciting and visually stunning.”

Among those who were taking part in this year’s event was British touring car racer Simon Belcher, who is taking a year out from driving and is himself a former international jet ski race winner of four British Championships and the European Championship.

Coun Bill Mordue, Doncaster Council’s cabinet member for tourism and culture, believes hosting the event has been a boost for the borough

He said: “Each and every year thousands of visitors and jet ski enthusiasts flock to the borough to see the best of the best in action.

“This event is part of the wider St Leger Festival week and is one for the whole family to enjoy.”

The St Leger Festival events continue this week, culminating in the famous race on Saturday.