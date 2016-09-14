Sir David Jason threatened with knife during Open All Hours filming in Doncaster

Acting legend Sir David Jason was threatened by a man wielding a knife during filming of Open All Hours in Doncaster.

The star is currently in Balby for two weeks of shooting as he reprises his role as put upon errand boy Granville in the hit sitcom which is returning to TV screens for a third series of Still Open All Hours.

And in his autobiography published in 2013, Sir David has revealed how a man wielding a bread knife once lunged at him on set during filming of the show - also starring the late Ronnie Barker - outside the converted hairdressing salon used as Arkwright’s shop on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby.

He said: “It was night-time but we were filming to make it look like early morning.

“I was outside the shop as Granville, dreamily looking up the road at the departing milk float containing his new, unrequited love, the milk lady.

“Suddenly, a large middle-aged figure in dark, shabby clothing had come striding past the camera and was now standing right in front of me, brandishing a long, serrated blade and bawling meaninglessly.

“Funny how a certain kind of calm can descend on you in a situation like that.

"I suddenly looked at this man rather quizically and said ‘Was there something you wanted?’

A few moments later, crew managed to bundle the man off the set and police were called to the scene.

In the book, entitled My Life, Sir David added: “The poor bloke turned out to live nearby and to be a fully paid-up member of the bewildered.

“Who knows what was going on in his head, but I don’t think he had me or anyone else in mind as a specific target.”

Scores of fans have descended on Balby for filming for the new show which will be screened this Christmas.