Shock of teen who found giant sex toy while playing Pokemon Go in Doncaster

A teenage boy who found a huge sex toy while playing Pokemon Go in a Doncaster park has spoken of his shock discovery.

Lewis Oxley discovered the 18 inch doubled-ended sex toy while playing the mobile phone game in Hexthorpe Park.

According to the Daily Star , the schoolboy, 15, was on a mission to catch a rare Grimer when he made the shocking discovery.

The amused teen quickly used Snapchat to take a picture of the cream-coloured rubber phallus and share it with his pals.

Lewis captured the cheeky snap with: "Randomly found this in Hexthorpe Park" with the "crying with laughter" emoji.

“It could have been anything, a snake — or a big stick. It was just funny and I started chuckling to myself after," he said.

"I just couldn't believe it. I was in a bit of a shock. I didn't know what it could have been really, I had to do a double take — it must have been at least 18 inches.

"I was in total shock at first when I realised what it was — it was rather a large one but I didn't touch it for obvious reasons."

He added: "It was weird because it's a popular area and people use the park all the time.

"I just can't believe it — and now everyone is talking about it."