Sheffield tryathlon set to boost charity coffers

Community event.

Community event.

0
Have your say

Members of the public are invited to take up a ‘tryathlon’ challenge in Sheffield.

The three day Bank Holiday fundraiser - beginning on Saturday, August 27 - is being organised by parking management company Bank Park and the Decathlon store.

Visitors to the Eyre Street store will be asked to make a donation for St Luke’s Hospice and Rotherham Hospice in return for taking part in one of three unique physical challenges.

Back to the top of the page